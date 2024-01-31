4,139 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

