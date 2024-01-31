Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 822,462 shares of company stock worth $17,481,292. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

