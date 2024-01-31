Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $23.80 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

V stock opened at $279.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.38. The stock has a market cap of $513.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.