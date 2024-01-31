Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.