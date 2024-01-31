Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

