Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.47. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

