Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRZE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in Braze by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,294,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 1,368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 109,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $731,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,534 shares of company stock worth $11,942,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

BRZE stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

