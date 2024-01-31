Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,174,791.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,010,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,729,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,729,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,141 shares of company stock worth $4,124,067 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

