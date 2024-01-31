Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 410,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,697 shares of company stock worth $4,116,078. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

