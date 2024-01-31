Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 11,435 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.