OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,939 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,375 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,123 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,818,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.7 %

OSW stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.29 and a beta of 2.11.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

