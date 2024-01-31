MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

PSI opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $710.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

