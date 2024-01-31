Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $548,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Toast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,191,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

