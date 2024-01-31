MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,201.58 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $640.12 and a 52-week high of $1,307.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $985.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

