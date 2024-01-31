Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

