MV Capital Management Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

