Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 7,672 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

MRO stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

