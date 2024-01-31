Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.38. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $278.64. The stock has a market cap of $508.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
