4,640 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Get Our Latest Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.