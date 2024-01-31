4,640 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
CCEP stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
