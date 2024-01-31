MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $420.38 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $429.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.63.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

