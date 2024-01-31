MV Capital Management Inc. Has $103,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 217.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,441,000 after buying an additional 434,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.33. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.