Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $109,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

