Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Crocs by 610.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Crocs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

