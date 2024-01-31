MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

