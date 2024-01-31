Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $91,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $42,215,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $48,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.80 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.56. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

