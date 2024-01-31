Linc Energy (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) Trading Down 4.3%

Linc Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:LNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 272,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 144,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Linc Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Linc Energy Company Profile

Linc Energy Ltd is an Australia-based oil and gas company with a portfolio of oil, gas and coal assets. The Company applies conventional production techniques and its technologies to extract value from the development of these resources. The Company’s oil and gas operations include operations primarily onshore in the United States (Alaska, Texas, Louisiana and Wyoming); exploration for shale oil and gas in the Arckaringa Basin in South Australia; developing a technology for the extraction of heavy oil (Moving Injection Gravity Drainage-MIGD), and various opportunities to apply its Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) technology in key target markets, including Asia and Africa.

Featured Articles

