Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.