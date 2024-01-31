SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.94. Approximately 74,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 21,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $448.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 174,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

