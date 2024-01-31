Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Dialight Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

