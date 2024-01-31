Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 90,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 68,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Zenith Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.47 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

