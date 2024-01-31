4,273 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $301.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5,021.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.74 and a 1 year high of $307.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

