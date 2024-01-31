Summit State Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.
Summit State Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Summit State Bank Price Performance
Shares of SSBI opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $18.67.
Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Summit State Bank
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 2 upgraded food stocks with super-sized gain potential
Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.