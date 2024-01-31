Summit State Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Price Performance

Shares of SSBI opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.