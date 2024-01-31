Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $56,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 57.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $190.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $194.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

