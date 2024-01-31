SouthState Corp Has $36,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $259.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.