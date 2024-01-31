SouthState Corp Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2,291.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 580,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,439,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 140,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

