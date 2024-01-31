SouthState Corp Invests $123,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 30.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 66.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $8,491,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile



SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

