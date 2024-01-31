Hess Midstream LP (HESM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6343 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on HESM

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.