Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 6,324 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

