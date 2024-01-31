Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $16.14 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

