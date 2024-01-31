Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $432.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.45 and its 200 day moving average is $443.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

