Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $138,000 Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 95.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.0% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 175,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 655,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $972.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

