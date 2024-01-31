Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 759.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

