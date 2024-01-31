AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Boosted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after buying an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

