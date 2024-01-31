Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,561 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $346,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $97.21.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.