MV Capital Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chevron Price Performance
Chevron stock opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
