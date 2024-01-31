MV Capital Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.