MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $179.17. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

