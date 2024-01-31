MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,573,000 after purchasing an additional 408,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

