ICON (ICX) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $213.72 million and $6.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 978,653,170 coins and its circulating supply is 978,652,653 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 978,620,456.8474506. The last known price of ICON is 0.22230199 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $12,299,395.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

