Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 84 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

MTB opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,122 shares of company stock worth $10,428,748. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

