Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

